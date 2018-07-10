President Donald Trump announced Monday evening that he had selected Judge Brett Kavanaugh to replace Anthony Kennedy on the Supreme Court, his second choice in less than two years.

“Judge Kavanaugh has devoted his life to public service,” Trump said in a televised address from the east room of the White House. “There is no one in America qualified for this position and more deserving.”

The 53-year-old Kavanaugh, who clerked for Kennedy and who currently sits on the U.S. court of appeals for the D.C. Circuit Court, emphasized in his remarks accepting the nomination the importance of judicial independence. He also stressed that the constitution must be interpreted “as written – informed by history and tradition and precedent.”

A graduate of both Yale college and Yale Law School, he also worked under Kenneth Starr during his independent investigation of then-President Bill Clinton. Kavanaugh was confirmed to the D.C. Circuit Court in 2006, after working as an associate counsel in the Bush administration. He was nominated in 2003, but his hearings were delayed by three years because of partisan fights in the Senate. During the delay, he worked as Bush’s staff secretary.

Kavanaugh now faces another confirmation battle in the Senate, where he will be guided by former Arizona Senator Jon Kyl, who served on the Senate Judiciary Committee for 4 of the last 5 Supreme Court confirmations.

But there is little room for any intra-party debate; the margin for Republican defections is slim to none. Republicans currently have a 51-49 majority — one more then it needs to confirm the nominee — but it is unlikely that Senator John McCain, who has been absent from the floor while he battles brain cancer, will return for a vote.

That means that, if Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is able to hold the Democrats together for a unified opposition vote, Republicans will need every member of their caucus to vote for the nominee — which isn’t necessarily a guarantee.

Prior to Trump’s announcement, Republicans Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine were widely identified as the two lawmakers most likely to break with their party, given both their support of abortion rights, and the view that Kennedy’s replacement had potential to be more conservative than he was in this regard.

Collins has said she would not back a nominee who seeks to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 court case that legalized abortion.

“I want a nominee who would respect precedent, a fundamental tenet of our judicial system,” she told CNN’s Jake Tapper on July 1. “I would not support a nominee who demonstrated hostility to Roe v. Wade because that would mean to me that their judicial philosophy did not include a respect for established decisions, established law.”

But Schumer said on the Senate floor that the nominee’s appreciation of precedent as settled law would not be sufficient, and that they should be questioned about Roe specifically.

“We have ample examples from the past several years of judges who have sworn in their confirmation hearings to respect precedent, and then reverse their stand once on the court,” Schumer said on the Senate floor Monday, arguing that Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Neil Gorsuch violated the precedents they said they would adhere to. “At this critical juncture, with so many rights and liberties at stake, US Senators and the American people should expect an affirmative statement of support for the personal liberties of all Americans from the next Supreme Court nominee.”

Even if that happens, however, there is also the possibility that electoral politics prevent the Democrats from remaining unified. Some, like Democratic SEn. Bob Casey, have already decided to oppose the nomination. All eyes are on the three Senate Democrats who voted for Neil Gorsuch last year — North Dakota’s Heidi Heitkamp, Indiana’s Joe Donnelly, and West Virginia’s Joe Manchin — who all facing reelection this year in states where Trump won by double digits in 2016.

Now, with their elections just around the corner, they may be under more pressure than usual to back the nominee.

–With reporting by Abigail Simon