Catherine Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, relied on a tried-and-true favorite, Alexander McQueen, when it came to dressing for Prince Louis’ royal christening on Monday.

Middleton arrived at the Chapel Royal at St. James’ Palace in London sporting a white suit dress by British design house Alexander McQueen, the same house responsible for creating the iconic lace wedding gown that she wore to marry Prince William in 2011. To complete her all-white ensemble, Middleton paired the elegant dress with a dainty white hair topper by Jane Taylor that was embellished with white flowers.

This isn’t the first time that Middleton has turned to McQueen for royal christenings either; for both of her older children, the Duchess wore McQueen dresses — a pale yellow ruffled coat dress for Prince George’s christening in 2013 and a white coat dress for Princess Charlotte’s christening in 2015. Sharp-eyed fans of the Duchess’ style recognized the white coat dress from the christening as the same look that Middleton sported for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding this May.

This is first official appearance that the Duchess has made with little Prince Louis since she exited the hospital after giving birth on April 23. See her full royal christening look below.