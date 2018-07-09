U.K. Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson Resigns Over Brexit
Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson arrives at Downing Street ahead of the weekly cabinet meeting in London, England on July 3, 2018.
Dan Kitwood—Getty Images
By Associated Press
10:16 AM EDT

(LONDON) — The British government says Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has resigned, amid a widening split in the Cabinet over Brexit.

Prime Minister Theresa May’s office said May accepted the resignation on Monday and will announce a replacement soon.

A leader of the campaign to take Britain out of the European Union, Johnson was under pressure to act after the resignation of David Davis as Brexit secretary.

Davis quit late Sunday saying he could not support May’s plans for close trade and regulatory ties with the bloc after the U.K. leaves the European Union next year.

