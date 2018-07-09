This Is Tropical Storm Chris' Path and Forecast

Tropical Storm Chris is expected to reach hurricane status within the next 24 hours as it slowly moves to the northeast off the Carolina coast, the National Hurricane Center says.

Chris is currently about 160 miles off the coast of Cape Hatteras. It has been a mostly stationary storm so far, with sustained maximum wind speeds close to 45 mph extending at least 60 miles from the center. It’s expected to remain “well offshore” of the U.S. coast, forecasters say, instead heading for Newfoundland, Canada.

Chris is unlikely to strike land as a hurricane, though NHC forecasters say it will become a “powerful extratropical cyclone” on its way to Newfoundland, bringing dangerous conditions all the same.

Tropical Storm Chris' Forecasted Path NOAA

Although Chris is headed towards Canada, it will still create dangerous weather for those on the U.S. East Coast. High surf and dangerous rip currents are expected to spread from the North Carolina coast to New England for several days. The swells generated from Tropical Storm Chris are expected to cause “life threatening” current conditions, the National Weather Service says, and beachgoers and boaters are advised to avoid the waters if possible.