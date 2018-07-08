Customer Called Steve Bannon a 'Piece of Trash' in Virginia Bookstore, Owner Called 911
RICHMOND, Va. — A Virginia bookstore owner called police after he says a customer began harassing former White House strategist Steve Bannon in his shop.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Nick Cooke, owner of Black Swan Books in Richmond, called 911 Saturday afternoon after witnessing a woman confront Bannon and call him a “piece of trash.”

Cooke said Bannon was minding his own business when the woman began harassing him. Cooke asked the woman to leave. She did so only after he called police.

Richmond Police said they received the call about 3:15 p.m. Saturday but the call was canceled before they arrived.

Bannon grew up in Richmond.

The confrontation comes weeks after a Lexington restaurant owner declined to serve White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

