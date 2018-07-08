Gal Gadot gave kids at the Inova Children’s Hospital in Annandale, Va., a super surprise when she visited as Wonder Woman this weekend.

The blockbuster movie star stopped by in complete costume as her character Diana Prince, Amazonian woman princess on Friday. She visited with the hospital staff and patients, and they seemed more than happy to have Wonder Woman visit them.

“You are a true Wonder Woman. The kids loved it…and so did the staff,” wrote Dr. Lucas Collazo on Twitter.

“Dear Gal Gadot, thank you so much for visiting my patients and colleagues at #InovaChildrensHospital,” Pediatric Nephrologist Patty Seo-Mayer tweeted. “Next time, can you align your visit with my call schedule? Love, #SuperFan.”

Wonder Woman’s sequel, Wonder Woman 1984, is in production in the Washington, D.C. area, but the movie won’t hit theaters until November 2019. Stills from the sequel’s filming show Chris Pine’s character, Steve Trevor, back in action after he was previously thought to be dead at the end of the first movie. Kristen Wiig has also joined the cast as villain Cheetah.

Patty Jenkins is back as director of the second iconic action movie.