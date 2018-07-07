Three travel YouTubers died on Tuesday in what appears to be a waterfall swim gone wrong.

Ryker Gamble, Alexey Lyakh and Megan Scraper, three vloggers from the High On Life YouTube travel channel, died in an accident at Canada’s Shannon Falls, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Gamble and Lyakh, both 30, were apparently trying to rescue Scraper, 29, who had slipped and was drawn into fast-moving water.

It’s not clear whether the trio was filming at the time of the accident.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police confirmed Thursday that three people were swimming in one of the pools at the top of Shannon Falls when they slipped and fell into a pool about 100 feet below. Police confirmed that three bodies were recovered from Shannon Falls, but did not release victims’ identities. Authorities did not immediately respond to TIME’s request for comment.

On Friday, however, High On Life posted a tearful tribute video that identified the vloggers by name.

“There are truly no words that can be said to ease the pain and the devastation that we are all going through right now,” High On Life co-founder Parker Heuser said in the video. “They were three of the warmest, kindest, most driven and outgoing people that you could ever meet, and the world has lost a great deal of light with their passing.”

Members of the channel also set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for the victims’ families, which has so far collected about $7,500. High On Life is also asking viewers to submit memories and stories about how Gamble, Lyakh and Scraper inspired fellow travelers.

“If there’s something you’ve been dreaming of, today is a good day to take that first step, because if you can, you should,” the GoFundMe description reads.