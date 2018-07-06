Chris Brown Arrested on Felony Battery Charge in Florida
Chris Brown performs at 2018 BET Experience Staples Center Concert, sponsored by COCA-COLA, at L.A. Live on June 22, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Earl Gibson III—Getty Images for BET
By Associated Press
6:51 AM EDT

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Singer Chris Brown walked off stage after his concert in Florida and into the hands of waiting sheriff’s deputies, who arrested him on a felony battery charge and booked him into the Palm Beach County Jail.

A sheriff’s spokeswoman said the entertainer was released after posting $2,000 bond on the battery charge issued by the sheriff’s office in Hillsborough County. No details about the allegations in the arrest warrant were immediately available.

The 29-year-old entertainer’s record of violence includes a guilty plea to felony assault for beating up his then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009 and a 2016 arrest on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.

He’s currently in the middle of his Heartbreak On A Full Moon Tour.

