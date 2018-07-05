Trump Says There Was 'No Final Straw' That Led to Scott Pruitt's Resignation From the EPA
(WASHINGTON, D.C.) — President Donald Trump says Environmental Protection Agency administrator Scott Pruitt resigned on his own accord and there was ’no final straw.”

Trump told reporters on Air Force One on Thursday en route to Montana that Pruitt “did an outstanding job.” Pruitt’s management of the agency has prompted a series of investigations.

Trump says: “He came to me and said I have such great confidence in the administration I don’t want to be a distraction.”

Trump said they had been talking about Pruitt’s exit for a “little while,” adding “He’ll go and do great things.”

Trump tweeted earlier Thursday that Pruitt had resigned.

He will be replaced by acting administrator Andrew Wheeler.

