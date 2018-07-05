EPA Head Scott Pruitt Resigns After Months of High-Profile Scandals
Scott Pruitt, administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), listens during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.
Bloomberg—Bloomberg via Getty Images
By Nash Jenkins
3:53 PM EDT

Environmental Protection Agency head Scott Pruitt has resigned from his position, President Donald Trump said Thursday.

“I have accepted the resignation of Scott Pruitt as the Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Within the Agency Scott has done an outstanding job, and I will always be thankful to him for this.”

Pruitt’s seventeen-month tenure as the administrator of the EPA has been besieged by several high-profile scandals. For months, reports of his mismanagement of the agency and misuse of taxpayer funds have surfaced with startling regularity. Just hours before Trump announced Pruitt’s resignation, it was reported that Pruitt had used clandestine calendars to conceal controversial meetings with executives from various industries.

In his tweet, Trump wrote that Andrew Wheeler, Pruitt’s deputy at the EPA, will take the reins as the agency’s interim leader.

In a one-word statement, the executive director of ethics watchdog organization Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, or CREW, said Pruitt’s resignation was “good.”

This is a developing story

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE