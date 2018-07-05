EPA Head Scott Pruitt Resigns After Months of High-Profile Scandals

Environmental Protection Agency head Scott Pruitt has resigned from his position, President Donald Trump said Thursday.

“I have accepted the resignation of Scott Pruitt as the Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Within the Agency Scott has done an outstanding job, and I will always be thankful to him for this.”

Pruitt’s seventeen-month tenure as the administrator of the EPA has been besieged by several high-profile scandals. For months, reports of his mismanagement of the agency and misuse of taxpayer funds have surfaced with startling regularity. Just hours before Trump announced Pruitt’s resignation, it was reported that Pruitt had used clandestine calendars to conceal controversial meetings with executives from various industries.

In his tweet, Trump wrote that Andrew Wheeler, Pruitt’s deputy at the EPA, will take the reins as the agency’s interim leader.

In a one-word statement, the executive director of ethics watchdog organization Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, or CREW, said Pruitt’s resignation was “good.”

This is a developing story