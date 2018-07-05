EPA Head Scott Pruitt Resigns After Months of High-Profile Scandals

Environmental Protection Agency head Scott Pruitt has resigned from his position after months of scandals involving questionable spending and other ethical lapses, President Donald Trump said Thursday.

“I have accepted the resignation of Scott Pruitt as the Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Within the Agency Scott has done an outstanding job, and I will always be thankful to him for this.”

Pruitt’s seventeen-month tenure as the administrator of the EPA had been besieged by several high-profile scandals. For months, reports of his mismanagement of the agency and misuse of taxpayer funds have surfaced with startling regularity and spiraled into multiple investigations. Allegations against Pruitt involved his extravagant spending habits, like the installation of a $43,000 sound system in his office (which the office of Government Accountability deemed a violation of of federal spending laws), allegations that he gave favored aides salary increases even after the White House refused to approve them (while sidelining staffers who raised questions about his actions), and renting a room in a Washington, D.C. condominium from an energy lobbyist’s wife for $50 a night, below market rates. And just hours before Trump announced Pruitt’s resignation, it was reported that Pruitt had used clandestine calendars to conceal controversial meetings with executives from various industries.

Even as the allegations against Pruitt began to pile up, Trump publicly backed his EPA administrator, though the President recently hinted Pruitt’s tenure may be coming to an end. “Scott Pruitt is doing a great job within the walls of the EPA. I mean, we’re setting records,” the President told reporters just last month. “Outside, he’s being attacked very viciously by the press. And I’m not saying that he’s blameless, but we’ll see what happens.”

Left-leaning lawmakers, environmentalists, and watchdog groups were gleeful at the news, given Pruitt’s work to roll back Obama-era environmental regulations. “Scott Pruitt was the worst EPA administrator in the history of the agency,” Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders said in a statement. “Good riddance,” said Kierán Suckling, executive director of the Center for Biological Diversity. “Good,” said the executive director of ethics watchdog organization Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, or CREW, in a one-word statement.

But it’s unlikely their glee will last. Trump said Thursday that Andrew Wheeler, Pruitt’s current deputy, will take the reins as the agency’s interim leader. Before assuming his position at the EPA, Wheeler was a lobbyist for one of the country’s largest coal mining companies, Murray Energy corporation, and he’s likely to continue Pruitt’s work when it comes to minimizing environmental rules. Still, those on the left seemed hopeful Trump might pick someone more aligned with their interests as the next EPA chief. “I will do everything possible to see that the next EPA administrator actually believes in environmental protection,” said Sanders. But it’s unlikely that Trump will pick someone with whom they’re pleased — and if he doesn’t, Democrats have little power to curb the confirmation, given their minority status in the Senate.

–With reporting by Justin Worland