This 10-Minute Cardio Yoga Workout Will Help Make You More Flexible

Gone are the days where yoga was synonymous with only gentle stretching. Yoga now comes in a range of styles and practices, including Hatha, Iyengar and Ashtanga, to name just a few. All of them come with benefits: In order to experience optimal health and get our blood, breath, lymphatic system, digestive system and joints to move fluidly, we need to stay active, and yoga, in any form, is a great way to do that.

One of our favorite styles combines deep stretching and fast bursts of movements to get your heart rate up, get your blood moving and get you a little sweaty. This quick workout is designed to build heat in the body and stimulate the circulatory system, which brings more blood flow and oxygen to the muscles, joints and tissue.

This sequence is designed for a regular practitioner, so expect faster transitions, inversions, standing poses and backbends. It’s perfect if you don’t have a ton of time for your practice, but your body is craving movement.

Tip: Even when moving quickly, we’re not looking to sacrifice form. Modify this practice using props as you need, and skip whatever your body doesn’t feel ready for. Always listen to what your body needs.