Teen Boy Who Took a Whiff of a Player's Sneaker at Wimbledon Had the Most Appropriate Reaction

By Gina Martinez
2:37 PM EDT

A boy had a hilarious reaction after sniffing a tennis shoe he received from Dutch tennis player Robin Haase during a Thursday morning Wimbledon match.

The Netherlands player Robin Haase handed a young boy a sneaker and photos captured his delight to receive the shoe, then taking a whiff and finally sticking his tongue out in disgust.

The funny set of photos taken Thursday morning at the match between Robin Haase and Nick Kyrgios have been shared on Twitter. Kyrgios beat Haase 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 in the second round.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE