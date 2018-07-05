A boy had a hilarious reaction after sniffing a tennis shoe he received from Dutch tennis player Robin Haase during a Thursday morning Wimbledon match.

The Netherlands player Robin Haase handed a young boy a sneaker and photos captured his delight to receive the shoe, then taking a whiff and finally sticking his tongue out in disgust.

The funny set of photos taken Thursday morning at the match between Robin Haase and Nick Kyrgios have been shared on Twitter. Kyrgios beat Haase 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 in the second round.