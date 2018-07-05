Mother Shoots Man Who Was Trying to Steal Her SUV With Her Kids Inside

By Associated Press
11:46 AM EDT

(DALLAS) — Dallas police say a woman shot a man in the head who was trying to steal her sport utility vehicle with her two children inside.

Police say the suspect got into the women’s vehicle late Wednesday night in a gas station parking lot.

Police say the woman jumped in the vehicle and told the suspect to stop. When he did not, the woman pulled a gun from her glove box and shot the man once in the head. The vehicle then crashed into a telephone pole.

Police say the suspect was taken to a hospital and is in serious but stable condition.

Police say the women and her children were not injured in the incident.

