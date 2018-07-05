Newsrooms to Observe Moment of Silence for Capital Gazette Shooting Victims
Candles honoring Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiassen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith, and Wendi Winters during a candlelight vigil on June 29, 2018, at Annapolis Mall for the five Capital Gazette employees slain during a shooting spree in their newsroom.
Karl Merton Ferron—Baltimore Sun/TNS/Getty Images
By Associated Press
2:08 AM EDT

(ANNAPOLIS, Md.) — Newsrooms across the world have been urged to observe a moment of silence for the five employees of The Capital who were killed in one of the deadliest attacks on journalists in U.S. history.

It will be observed Thursday at 2:33 p.m. That’s when a gunman attacked the Annapolis newspaper with a shotgun.

The Baltimore Sun Media Group is observing a moment of silence at its offices in Annapolis, Baltimore, and Carroll County.

The American Society of News Editors and The Associated Press Media Editors are asking newsrooms around the globe to join them.

A 38-year-old Maryland man with a longtime grudge against the newspaper is charged with five counts of first-degree murder. He is held without bail.

