No. 2 House Democrat Rep. Steny Hoyer Hospitalized with Pneumonia
House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer (D-MD) during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center June 22, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Chip Somodevilla—Getty Images
By Associated Press
11:17 PM EDT

(WASHINGTON) — A spokeswoman says Democratic Rep. Steny Hoyer of Maryland is being treated at a Washington hospital for pneumonia but is expected to recover quickly.

Spokeswoman Katie Grant said Wednesday in an emailed statement that the congressman was being treated with antibiotics and resting after being admitted to The George Washington University Hospital a day earlier.

Grant says the 79-year-old Hoyer was diagnosed with pneumococcal pneumonia.

She says Hoyer, the No. 2 House Democrat, looks forward to being back at work “very soon.”

