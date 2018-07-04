A western Illinois sheriff says the branch that fell on spectators during a fireworks display, killing two, measured more than 8-feet around at its base and was about 45 feet long.

Rock Island County Sheriff Gerald Bustos said Wednesday the branch fell from an oak tree that’s believed to be about 100 years old. It fell about 25 feet (8 meters) during a Tuesday night event outside the courthouse in Rock Island.

Bustos said autopsies will be conducted later Wednesday on 61-year-old Daniel Mendoza Sr. of Rock Island and 72-year-old Lawrence Anderson of Moline.

Six other people were treated for injuries, including a 21-year-old pregnant woman from East Moline who was near term. Bustos said the woman was taken to a local hospital where she gave birth. He says mother and baby are in good health.