The BBC is reporting that police in London are investigating three more allegations of sexual assault against an unconfirmed individual believed to be Kevin Spacey.

If the British broadcaster’s report is verifed, it would take the total number of claims against the American actor being investigated by London police to six.

Police reportedly received the new allegations of sexual assault between February and April of this year. Two of the alleged assaults are believed to have occurred in London in 1996 and 2008 and the third in the city of Gloucester in 2013. Authorities have not released the name of the man at the center of the fresh probe.

The 58 year-old Oscar-winning actor currently faces accusations of sexual assault from more than 30 men, the BBC says.

In a new interview, actor Guy Pearce has reflected on working with Spacey, saying the filming of the movie L.A. Confidential (1997) was problematic.

“Tough one to talk about at the moment,” Pearce told CNN. “Amazing actor. Incredible actor. Mmm, slightly difficult time with Kevin, yeah. He’s a handsy guy.”

Star Trek actor Anthony Rapp, 46, was the first to come forward last year alleging inappropriate sexual advances made by Spacey in 1986. At the time of the incident, Spacey was 26 years old and Rapp was 14. The House of Cards star issued a public apology, but he says he doesn’t remember the incident.

The allegation precipitated dozens of others to speak out about alleged sexual misconduct by Spacey. He has since fallen out of Hollywood favor and is said to be seeking treatment.

The sixth and final season of House of Cards will run without its former star. Spacey has also been replaced in the Ridley Scott film All the Money in the World, with actor Christopher Plummer taking on his role.