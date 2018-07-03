President Donald Trump has spoken with Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah as he considers options for a Supreme Court opening.

The telephone call was first reported by the Deseret News. Lee spokesman Conn Carroll confirmed that the two spoke Monday while Lee was in Utah.

Lee’s office characterized the conversation as an interview. Asked about the call, White House spokesman Raj Shah said: “Yesterday, the President spoke on the phone with Sen. Mike Lee.”

Lee is the only lawmaker on Trump’s list of 25 candidates to replace retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy, though he has not been viewed as a top contender.

Trump has said he will announce his pick for the court on July 9.

On Monday, Trump interviewed federal appeals judges Raymond Kethledge, Amul Thapar, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett.

The White House says President Donald Trump spoke Tuesday to three potential Supreme Court nominees.

White House spokesman Raj Shah disclosed the conversations. He did not detail with whom Trump had spoken Tuesday or say how many potential nominees Trump has now interviewed.