LaCroix Founder Sued for Allegedly Groping 2 Pilots: Report
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 25: LaCroix Sparkling Water at the ECOLUXE Pre-Oscars Celebrity Luxury Lounge on February 25, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo by Vivien Killilea/WireImage
By Bloomberg
6:21 PM EDT

(Bloomberg) — Nick Caporella, the billionaire founder of the company that makes LaCroix sparking water, was sued by two pilots who accused him of inappropriately touching them while flying in the cockpit of his business plane, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The allegations were included in lawsuits filed in Florida by the male pilots in the past two years, according to the story published on Tuesday. Caporella, 82, is a pilot who flies a corporate jet. National Beverage didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment late Tuesday.

A lawyer for Caporella, who is also the company’s chairman, told the Journal that the allegations in the lawsuits were false and “scurrilous.” The article said that one of the lawsuits was settled, while one remains pending.

National Beverage’s shares, which closed 2013 at about $20, have surged above $100 largely on the strength of LaCroix sales, giving the company a market value of more than $5 billion.

National Beverage’s shares took a hit last week when the Securities and Exchange Commission asked the company to explain data that had been included in press releases, according to the Journal.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE