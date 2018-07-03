J.K. Rowling just gave President Donald Trump some writing advice.

Trump defended his tweeting style on Twitter Tuesday afternoon and admitted that he took pride in his writing ability. However, in the same sentence which called out the “Fake News” for searching for typos— he made a typo.

“After having written many best selling books, and somewhat priding myself on my ability to write, it should be noted that the Fake News constantly likes to pour over my tweets looking for a mistake. I capitalize certain words only for emphasis, not b/c they should be capitalized!” Trump tweeted.

Instead of “pore over,” which means to study carefully, Trump wrote “pour over.”

An hour later, Trump deleted the tweet, and tweet out the same message with the correct word.

Rowling apparently found the original tweet hilarious, repeatedly typing “haha” in three successive replies. In one, the Harry Potter author sarcastically called him the “Gratest Writer on earth.” And she also gave Trump the correct spelling of the word.

Rowling wasn’t the only one to correct the president. Many other Twitter users were quick to highlight the incorrect usage of “pour.” Merriam-Webster Dictionary’s Twitter account, which has been increasingly used to jab at Trump and his administration, also felt the need to point out the grammatical difference.

After Trump’s correction, Rowling replied again, saying that someone appeared to tell the president how to spell ‘pore.’