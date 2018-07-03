Walmart has caught the ire of Trump supporters online for selling some very anti-Trump apparel.

The hashtag #BoycottWalmart began trending on Twitter Tuesday afternoon as the retail giant came under fire for having clothing with the phrase “Impeach 45” on its website. The number refers to President Donald Trump, who is the 45th president.

Walmart did not list the clothing for sale itself – it was being sold on its third-party marketplace and made by apparel company Old Glory, a company that sells hundreds of different T-shirts that feature all kinds of phrases.

People on social media lashed out to show their discontent with Walmart selling the political merchandise. Many asked the retailer why it would sell shirts that they found offensive.

By Tuesday afternoon, the “Impeach 45” products had been taken off of Walmart’s website.

“These items were sold by third party sellers on our open marketplace, and were not offered directly by Walmart. We’re removing these types of items pending review of our marketplace policies,” a Walmart spokesperson told TIME.

This isn’t the first time Walmart has encountered backlash for selling political items.

In 2016, Walmart took “Bulletproof: Black Lives Matter” off its online marketplace after the Fraternal Order of Police complained. Additionally, in 2017 the company sparked anger when it sold a T-shirt that said “Rope. Tree. Journalist. Some assembly required.”