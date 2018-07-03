If you are a fan of Nutella, buckle up, because Lindt has created their own take on the popular chocolate hazelnut spread, and it has been causing quite a stir on the internet.

The Swiss candy company known for its iconic truffles is adding some luxury flair to their hazelnut spread, using “gourmet” Swiss chocolate and containing 40% hazelnuts, compared to Nutella’s 13%.

While it has been available in continental Europe for a while, the recent buzz is due to Lindt’s recent release in the UK, where it is currently sold out online. Those in the U.S. who want to get their hands on one of the little golden jars will sadly have to wait until the product makes its way across the pond.

So what does this mean for the original hazelnut chocolate spread? Not much, as Ferrero—the company that makes Nutella— has a pretty firm hold on the hazelnut confection market. The company consumes 25% of the world’s hazelnut supply, and Nutella’s dedicated enthusiasts are near dogmatic about the spread’s taste, so much so that a slight adjustment to the recipe in 2017 incited a global outcry on the internet. It remains to be seen if Nutella fans will forfeit their loyalty.