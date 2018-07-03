(BALTIMORE) — U.S. flags in Annapolis, Maryland, and elsewhere are at half-staff to honor the five employees of the Capital-Gazette newspaper who were shot to death last week.

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley thanked President Donald Trump on Tuesday for ordering U.S. flags on federal property to be flown at half-staff.

Buckley expressed frustration Monday after he said he was told by Maryland Rep. John Sarbanes’ office that the request had not been granted.

Buckley says White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders called him just after 11 p.m. Monday night to ask if he personally was making the request. He says she called him at 7:16 a.m. Tuesday to say the request had been granted.

Buckley says he considered lowering the flags on his own, but decided to follow protocol. He says once lines of communication opened “we got the result that I’m sure everyone would want.”