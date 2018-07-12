5 World Leaders Whose Visits to the U.K. Sparked Controversy

Romanian dictator Nicolae Ceausescu rides in the state carriage with Queen Elizabeth II on his official visit to Britain on June 13, 1978. Central Press—Getty Images

Ceausescu, who came to the U.K. in June of 1978, was the first Communist leader to be the Queen’s honored guest as part of a state visit. At the time, from a diplomatic standpoint, Romania was seen as “the West’s best hope in the Eastern bloc,” as the London Times reported. That’s because, as TIME reported in 1976, Ceausescu had “long offended Moscow by his frequent and often strident proclamations of his regime’s independence from the Soviets.” Britain was also working out a £200 million licensing agreement to sell planes to Romania, and experts believed that such economic ties would lead the country to become more Western. The Queen even granted him honorary knighthood, and he granted her a Star of the Romanian Socialist Republic First Class.

The Queen, however, did not appear to enjoy the visit. One royal writer has even claimed that she would avoid running into him at the palace whenever she could.

The displeasure ran deeper than lack of enjoyment. In December 1989, Ceausescu was overthrown by an uprising from citizens fed up with food shortages and the subsequent massacre of protestors by pro-government forces, “one of the largest government-inflicted massacres since World War II,” TIME reported back then. The Queen rescinded his honorary knighthood and gave back the award he gave her as “a mark of revulsion at the abuse of human rights in Romania for which President Ceausescu is responsible,” a spokesperson said. The palace later officially apologized for hosting his visit.

Ceausescu and his wife were executed by firing squad on Christmas Day 1989.