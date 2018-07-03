A Beloved Game of Thrones Actor Just Received a Real-Life Royal Honor From the Queen
Actor James Cosmo after receiving his MBE for services to drama from Queen Elizabeth II during an Investiture ceremony at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.
Jane Barlow - PA Images—PA Images via Getty Images
By Raisa Bruner
12:05 PM EDT

Warning: This post contains Game of Thrones spoilers.

Congratulations are in order to the Lord Commander Jeor Mormont of the Night’s Watch, also known in real life as actor James Cosmo.

On Tuesday, the former Game of Thrones actor Cosmo was honored by Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family by receiving his Member of the Order of the British Empire, also known as an MBE, for his “services to drama” at an investiture ceremony at Edinburgh’s Palace of Holyroodhouse.

Besides playing the beloved elder Mormont and mentor to a young Jon Snow in the early seasons of the blockbuster HBO fantasy series (and serving as the exiled Ser Jorah Mormont‘s father from afar), Cosmo has also garnered praise over the years for his roles in movies like Trainspotting and Braveheart. He joins the ranks of fellow thespians like Emily Blunt and Russell Crowe and with this rank of honor.

While Cosmo is no longer a regular on Thrones, thanks to a tactical plot twist back in one of the early seasons, his character lives on as an example of strong and moral leadership on the show. And now, his legacy as an actor has been cemented in the books of our own real-life history. Cosmo may be 70 years old, but he’s keeping up a busy acting schedule, too; his IMDB profile proves he has a number of projects in the works for the upcoming year.

 

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE