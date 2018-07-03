Comedian Andy Dick Charged with Sexual Battery Over Alleged Groping in Los Angeles
Actor and comedian Andy Dick at the Comedy Central Roast of James Franco in Culver City, Calif. on Aug. 25, 2013. Dick has been charged with groping a woman on a Los Angeles street earlier this year.
Dan Steinberg—Invision/AP
By Pablo Arauz Pena / AP
10:49 PM EDT

(LOS ANGELES) — Comedian Andy Dick has been charged with groping a woman on a Los Angeles street earlier this year.

City Attorney’s spokesman Frank Mateljan, says misdemeanor sexual battery and battery charges were filed Wednesday. He is scheduled to be arraigned on July 18.

Mateljan says a woman reported that Dick groped her on April 5.

Dick’s representatives did not immediately respond to an email request for comment about the charges.

The 52-year-old comedian had a long-running stint in the 1990s on NBC’s “NewsRadio” and briefly had his own MTV program, “The Andy Dick Show.”

He has been arrested and sued over several groping accusations, including a 2010 incident involving a bouncer and patron at a West Virginia bar. Criminal charges were dismissed after Dick completed a pretrial diversion program.

