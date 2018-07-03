4 Women Accuse Indiana Attorney General of Inappropriate Touching
Curtis Hill, Indiana attorney general, speaks during a press conference following a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, not pictured, on school safety at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018. Trump called for paying bonuses to teachers who carry guns in the classroom, embracing a controversial proposal to curb school shootings hours after offering a full-throated endorsement of the National Rifle.
Zach Gibson/Bloomberg via Getty Images
By Associated Press
8:39 PM EDT

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill has been investigated after four women claimed he touched them inappropriately at a bar earlier this year.

The Indianapolis Star obtained an eight-page memo written by the law firm Taft Stettinius & Hollister, which conducted its investigation at the request of legislative leaders.

The memo states that a lawmaker and three legislative staffers said Hill inappropriately touched them during a party on the final night of Indiana’s legislative session.

Hill, a Republican, denied the allegations. In a statement to the newspaper, Hill also said he was never contacted by an investigator and that he hasn’t “been informed of who made these allegations.”

But legislative leaders said in a joint statement that the investigation is complete and the issue has been addressed to the satisfaction of the employees involved.

