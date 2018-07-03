4 Women Accuse Indiana Attorney General of Inappropriate Touching

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill has been investigated after four women claimed he touched them inappropriately at a bar earlier this year.

The Indianapolis Star obtained an eight-page memo written by the law firm Taft Stettinius & Hollister, which conducted its investigation at the request of legislative leaders.

The memo states that a lawmaker and three legislative staffers said Hill inappropriately touched them during a party on the final night of Indiana’s legislative session.

Hill, a Republican, denied the allegations. In a statement to the newspaper, Hill also said he was never contacted by an investigator and that he hasn’t “been informed of who made these allegations.”

But legislative leaders said in a joint statement that the investigation is complete and the issue has been addressed to the satisfaction of the employees involved.