Annapolis Mayor Says President Trump Denied Lowering Flags to Honor Capital Gazette Victims
Candles honoring Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiassen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith, and Wendi Winters flicker as the sun sets during a candlelight vigil on Friday, June 29, 2018, at Annapolis Mall for the five Capital Gazette employees slain during a shooting spree in their newsroom.
Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun/TNS via Getty Images)
By Associated Press
7:00 PM EDT

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The mayor of Annapolis, Maryland, says President Donald Trump has turned down a request to lower U.S. flags in the city to half-staff to honor the five people killed at The Capital Gazette newspaper last week.

Gavin Buckley said Monday afternoon he was informed by Maryland Rep. John Sarbanes of the decision turning down the mayor’s request.

Buckley says he was only requesting that some of the capital city’s prominent flags be at half-staff, and he’s upset about the decision.

He says he has been considering lowering the flags himself, but the Democratic congressman and his wife talked him out of it, saying protocol should be followed.

