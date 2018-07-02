Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has been indicted on more sexual assault charges after a third woman came forward with allegations.

Weinstein was indicted on an additional charge of first-degree criminal sexual act following allegations stemming from an alleged “forcible act” in 2006, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office announced Monday.

Weinstein also faces two counts of predatory sexual assault, a felony that carries a possible life sentence, the DA’s office said.

He was previously indicted on two counts of rape and first-degree criminal sexual act, for alleged forcible sexual acts against two women in 2004 and 2013, DA Vance said.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance said Weinstein has been charged with “some of the most serious sexual offenses that exist” under New York law.

“This indictment is the result of the extraordinary courage exhibited by the survivors who have come forward. Our investigation continues. If you are a survivor of the predatory abuse with which Mr. Weinstein is charged, there is still time to pursue justice,” he said in a statement.

He urged any other one else with information about Weinstein to contact his office at 212-335-9373.

Weinstein has long denied any non-consensual sexual contact and pleaded not guilty following his arrest in May. He was freed on $1 million bail.

His lawyer, Benjamin Brafman, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.