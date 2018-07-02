The Wedding Singer met Wedding Crashers when Adam Sandler spontaneously joined a wedding photo shoot in Montreal.

“We had heard he was in town shooting a movie,” bride Alex Steinberg told TIME in a phone call from a honeymoon cruise to Santorini. She was surprised though to see the actor dining with his family when she and her groom, Kevin Goldstein, stepped out of their limo outside of Montreal’s scenic Le Mount Stephen hotel.

The couple had stopped to snap a few photos before their wedding, and when Steinberg spotted Sandler dining on the hotel’s terrace she noticed instantly, because she and her now-husband have been fans of Sandler “since the SNL days.”

“I saw them looking at us, because people always look at a girl in her wedding dress,” she said, laughing, and decided to seize the opportunity to talk to the star. “I was like, Adam Sandler, it’s you!” she said.

The actor, in town to shoot his latest Netflix feature called Murder Mystery, came over from the hotel restaurant and chatted with the couple. He then offered to take a few photos with them. The bride and groom loved the idea and Sanders, wearing a VCU t-shirt and shorts, joined them for a few photos, snapped by Sana Belgot of Mlle Sana Photography.

Steinberg then invited him to the wedding ceremony. “I was like, please come! Please come! Sing the hora!” she said, but Sandler “politely declined” the invitation. “He was so lovely and wished us well,” said Steinberg. At least the couple has the wedding photos with The Wedding Singer to make their special day even more special.