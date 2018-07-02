In the U.K., summer brings with it a packed social schedule of sporting events. There are horse races, tennis tournaments and, of course, the royal favorite sport: polo. So with Prince Harry himself competing in the Audi Polo Challenge at Ascot’s Coworth Park Polo Club over the weekend, it only made sense that the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle appeared at the grounds to cheer her new husband on from the sidelines. (Prince William competed in at least one day of the events as well.)

Markle was in good company in the crowd: actors including Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again star Lily James and The Crown‘s Matt Smith were also in town for the charity polo match on Sunday, while on Saturday she was spotted with tennis superstar Serena Williams and Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian.

The polo match marks something of a full circle for Markle and Harry: their first official public outing their relationship took place at the same Audi Polo Challenge in 2017, when it was held slightly earlier in the spring. (Redmayne was in attendance last year, too.) The pair are scheduled to head to Ireland on July 10 for an official visit. Meanwhile, Prince William has been on a tour of Israel, just returning back from historic stops at the West Bank, the Holocaust Museum and more. His son Prince Louis will be christened in London on July 9.