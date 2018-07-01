Professor Jennifer Gordon at Fordham Law School says when she was teaching her class on immigration law right before the election she had about 25 students. Fast forward to the fall of 2017 and she had nearly 70.

“I think there’s no question that the increased interest is a result of the Trump Administration’s statements about immigrants, and then actions toward immigrants,” Gordon says.

According to the American Bar Association Journal, student interest in immigration law has increased at many schools in recent years, and the American Immigration Lawyers Association says its student membership has doubled in the past 18 months.

Corinne Merdegia, a third-year law student at Arizona State University says she noticed an increased interest at her school as well. The child of immigrants herself, Merdegia says, “It’s an important time to be in law school right now. The world is changing, society’s changing, but the laws could move a little faster.”

