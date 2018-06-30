The nation’s largest Families Belong Together marches may have been held in Washington, D.C., and New York City, but that didn’t stop rallies from cropping up in smaller towns and cities across the country — including McAllen, Texas, where protesters gathered at the U.S. Border Patrol station.

Dozens of people came together at McAllen Station on Saturday to protest President Donald Trump’s immigration policies, CBS 4 News reports. The Border Patrol facility is one of the nation’s busiest, and was the object of widespread outrage during the Trump administration’s practice of separating migrant families caught illegally crossing the border. (Trump eventually signed an executive order meant to keep families together.)

Another rally was scheduled to take place in Brownsville, Texas, according to CBS 4. One of the most prominent facilities used to shelter migrant children is located in Brownsville.

More than 600 Families Belong Together rallies were planned for Saturday, with many expected to draw thousands of participants. At least one event was scheduled to take place in each U.S. state, organizers said.