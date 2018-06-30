Net Neutrality Supporter Threatened to Murder FCC Chairman's Children, DOJ Says
FCC Chairman Ajit Pai testifies before the Senate Appropriations Committee May 17, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Win McNamee—Getty Images
By Jaclyn Gallucci
10:11 AM EDT

A California man was arrested Friday after allegedly threatening to murder Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Ajit Pai’s children over the repeal of net neutrality regulations.

Markara Man, 33, threatened to kill Pai’s family in December 2017 via several emails in which he blamed the FCC chairman for alleged child suicides over the repeal, the Department of Justice said.

“Two kids have killed themselves over [the Official Action] so far. Since you’re the tiebreaker vote… * Stares hauntingly past you* * Slowly raises arm and points directly at you* Their blood is forever on your hands,” one email stated, according to an FBI affidavit.

One of the emails specifically threatened the killing of Pai’s children, stating, “I will find your children and I will kill them.”

The FBI traced the emails to Man’s Norwalk home in May through an IP address provided Google, when Man admitted to sending the threats because he was “angry” about the repeal and wanted to “scare” Pai, officials said.

Man, charged with threatening to murder a member of the immediate family of a U.S. official, faces a maximum of 10 years in prison if convicted.

 

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE