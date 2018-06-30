The Food and Drug Administration has approved a topical wipe that can help curtail excessive underarm sweating, the company behind the product announced Friday.

Qbrexza is a cloth that can be applied to the skin daily to reduce perspiration by blocking sweat gland activation, according to an announcement from manufacturer Dermira. The product offers a subtle solution to the millions of people who suffer from primary focal axillary hyperhidrosis, or excessive underarm sweating, which is currently often treated with Botox and other more invasive options.

In two clinical trials, Qbrexza was shown to reduce patients’ sweat production and severity, according to Dermira. Possible side effects include dryness of the skin, mouth, eyes, nose and throat; sore throat; headaches; blurred vision and dilated pupils; and constipation and trouble urinating.

The product is approved for patients nine and older, and is expected to hit pharmacies in October, according to the announcement. Dermira has not disclosed pricing information.