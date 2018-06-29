President Trump Sets Deadline for Supreme Court Nominee Announcement
U.S. President Donald Trump attends a lunch meeting with Republican lawmakers in the Cabinet Room at the White House June 26, 2018 in Washington, D.C.
Pool—Getty Images
By Associated Press
5:38 PM EDT

President Donald Trump tells reporters aboard Air Force One he plans to announce his choice to succeed retiring Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy on July 9.

The president says he is considering two women among a group of at least five potential candidates for the nation’s high court. Trump says as many as seven candidates may be interviewed.

Trump was asked Friday if he plans to ask potential nominees their views on abortion rights and Roe v. Wade. He responded, “That’s not a question I’ll be asking.”

Trump says he thinks that is “inappropriate to discuss.”

He plans to begin interviewing possible candidates Monday but may meet with some this weekend in New Jersey.

Trump says of the candidates under consideration, “It’s a great group of intellectual talent.”

