President Trump Says Journalists Should be 'Free From Fear' While 'Doing Their Job'

President Donald Trump says the Maryland shooting that killed five people has “shocked the conscience of the nation and filled our hearts with grief.”

Trump made his remarks Friday at a White House appearance to celebrate the six-month anniversary of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

Trump said that “journalists, like all Americans, should be free from the fear of being violently attacked while doing their job.”

He extended his condolences to the families of the victims, saying “there are no words to express our sorrow.”

The shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland, left five people dead Thursday.

Trump has previously called the media the “enemy of the American people” and has often criticized reporters on Twitter and at political rallies.