These Are the Victims of the Capital Gazette Shooting

Five people were killed and at least three injured when a gunman opened fire in the offices of the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland Thursday.

All of the victims of the shooting were employees at the paper, police confirmed late Thursday, including four journalists and one sales assistant. Among those killed was long-serving Capital Gazette and Baltimore Sun journalist Rob Hiassen, his family confirmed.

Police called the assault was a “targeted attack” on the newspaper’s offices. “He looked for his victims as he walked through the lower level,” acting Anne Arundel County Police Chief William Krampf told a news conference Thursday.

Krampf confirmed that two of those wounded suffered superficial wounds. Authorities had previously said that several people were gravely wounded, according to the Associated Press.

The suspect, who has been identified as Jarrod W. Ramos by AP, was apprehended by police and taken into custody Thursday. Police have not officially released his identity.

Here’s what to know about the victims:

Rob Hiaasen

Capital Gazette editor Rob Hiaasen was killed in Thursday’s shooting, his family confirmed.

“I am devastated and heartsick to confirm the loss of my wonderful brother Rob,” Hiaasen’s brother Carl wrote in a Facebook post. “He spent his whole gifted career as a journalist, and he believed profoundly in the craft and mission of serving the public’s right to know the news. We called him Big Rob because he was so tall, but it was his remarkable heart and humor that made him larger than all of us.”

Hiaasen, a veteran at the paper, hailed from Fort Lauderdale, Fl. and lived in the nearby Maryland suburb Timonium, according to the Baltimore Sun. He joined the Sun as a features writer in 1993, before moving over to the Gazette, which the Sun owns, as assistant editor in 2010. He also authored a Sunday column in the “Life” section of the paper. He was known as a “great mentor” to young journalists who was “deadly serious about doing investigative reporting” but also had a “soft side,” his former colleagues told the Sun.

Hiaasen was also an adjunct professor at the Philip Merrill College of Journalism at the University of Maryland, and a 2004 Knight Journalism Fellow at Stanford University.

Hiaasen, 59, is survived by his wife, Maria, with whom he had recently marked their 33rd wedding anniversary, three children, and brother Carl, who is a novelist and Miami Herald columnist.

“There was no finer human being, there just wasn’t,” Hiaasen’s widow, Maria, said Thursday, her 58th birthday, according to the Miami Herald, “And certainly no finer father, and he was a damn fine journalist too.”