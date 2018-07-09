The godparents of little Prince Louis were announced on Monday, June 9th, ahead of the royal baby’s christening.

Instead, Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge have tapped Nicholas van Cutsem, Guy Pelly, Harry Aubrey-Fletcher, Lady Laura Meade, Robert Carter and Lucy MIddleton, fitting choices due to their close personal relationships with the royal family.

Like his siblings, 4-year-old Prince George and 3-year-old Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis will not have his real-life uncle Prince Harry as a godparent. And Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, although she is the young prince’s aunt, will not serve as a godparent either. Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are expected to attend, along with Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, and his wife Camilla, Duchess Cornwall though.

The christening will take place at Chapel Royal, where Prince George was christened as well. Prince George best known godparents are Zara Phillips Tindall, Will’s cousin, the daughter of Princess Anne.