Authorities have confirmed that at last five people have been killed and others “gravely” injured following an active shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland.

Acting Anne Arundel County Police Chief William Krampf said “we do have fatalities and we do have serious injuries.”

Lt. Ryan Frashure said a gunman opened fire at 888 Bestgate Road in Annapolis – an office building where the newspaper’s office is located.

Frashure said a suspect was in custody. He was not identified, but Frashure said officers arrived in the midst of the shooting and engaged the suspected gunman and apprehended him.

The Baltimore Sun, which owns the Capital Gazette, quoted Gazette reporter Phil Davis as saying multiple people had been shot.

“I’m a police reporter. I write about this stuff — not necessarily to this extent, but shootings and death — all the time,” Davis told the Sun. “But as much as I’m going to try to articulate how traumatizing it is to be hiding under your desk, you don’t know until you’re there and you feel helpless.”

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives confirmed agents from the Baltimore office were responding to a “shooting incident” at the Capital Gazette.

Police said the building has been evacuated as officers continue to search inside. Officers have set a relocation point inside the Lord and Taylor department store in the nearby mall.

President Donald Trump tweeted, “Prior to departing Wisconsin, I was briefed on the shooting at Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. Thank you to all of the First Responders who are currently on the scene.”

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted, “Absolutely devastated to learn of this tragedy in Annapolis” – adding “Praying for those at the scene and for our community.”

The Sun reported that the Baltimore Police Department did a sweep of the Sun newsroom, which is about 26 miles away, following the report of the shooting in Annapolis.

The NYPD has deployed critical response units to several major newsrooms throughout New York City as a precaution. The NYPD’s Counter Terrorism unit tweeted, “We are closely monitoring the reports of an active shooter incident at the Capital Gazette newspaper office in Annapolis, Maryland.”