Multiple people have been shot after an active shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland.

Anne Arundel County Police Lt. Ryan Frashure confirmed that there were injuries after a gunman opened fire at 888 Bestgate Road – the building where the newspaper’s office is located.

Frashure said a suspect was in custody.

The Baltimore Sun, which owns the Capital Gazette, quoted Gazette reporter Phil Davis as saying multiple people had been shot.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives confirmed agents from the Baltimore office were responding to a “shooting incident” at the Capital Gazette.

Police said the building has been evacuated as officers continue to search inside. Officers have set a relocation point inside the Lord and Taylor department store in the nearby mall.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted, “Absolutely devastated to learn of this tragedy in Annapolis” – adding “Praying for those at the scene and for our community.”

The Sun reported that the Baltimore Police Department did a sweep of the Sun newsroom, which is about 26 miles away, following the report of the shooting in Annapolis.

The NYPD has deployed critical response units to several major newsrooms throughout New York City as a precaution. NYPD Counter Terrorism tweeted that “We are closely monitoring the reports of an active shooter incident at the Capital Gazette newspaper office in Annapolis, Maryland.”