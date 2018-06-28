Seth Meyers has one simple request for Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy in the wake of his announcement that he is retiring in July.

During the opening monologue of Wednesday’s episode of Late Night, Meyers implored Justice Kennedy to hold on to his seat on the Supreme Court bench until America reached one particular milestone.

“Justice Kennedy, what are you doing retiring, man? You have a great job where you barely work, you get to wear a robe all day and give your opinions on stuff. That basically is retirement. Stick around at least until we get a new president—six months tops,” Meyers quipped as a photo of special counsel Robert Mueller appeared on-screen.

Kennedy, 81, was nominated in 1987 by President Ronald Reagan and served 30 years on the Supreme Court, where he was known as a centrist influence and key swing vote. “It has been the greatest honor and privilege to serve our nation in the federal judiciary for 43 years, 30 of those years on the Supreme Court,” he said in a statement

Watch the full clip below.