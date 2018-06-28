Man Causes More Los Angeles Traffic Than Usual By Scaling Sign Half Naked

In a tale of freedom, ego and athleticism, an environment-loving rapper caused a traffic jam when he climbed a freeway sign in Los Angeles.

“My name is Dephree, and I love God,” the rapper who wore only sneakers and a pair of boxers announced on the 110 Freeway in Los Angeles. His stunt included but was in no way limited to a protest sign that read “fight pollution not each other,” rapping, vaping and dancing, according to the Los Angeles Times, who identified the man as 29-year-old Alexander Dunn.

Cars slowed to a halt to take in the scene. Police were quick to shut down all the south bound lanes, but that wasn’t before massive delays for miles. Witnesses captured it all on social media.

But even the best shows can’t last forever. Police set up large inflatables beneath the sign and used cranes to reach the sign to eventually usher “Dephree” down to safety.

A consummate showman until the very end, “Dephree” backflipped onto one of the inflatables.

Dun was arrested on charges of trespassing on state property, failing to obey a sign, and suspicion of delaying a police officer.