U.S.
Search
Sign In
Supreme CourtThe Supreme Court Finally Said Her Father Was Right About Japanese Internment. But Karen Korematsu Isn't Happy
CongressHere's What Americans Think of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Most Provocative Ideas
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Upsets Rep. Joseph Crowley In NY Primary
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Supreme CourtAnti-Abortion Advocate Calls Justice Kennedy Retirement 'a Chance to Take Down Roe v. Wade'
Neil Gorsuch Is Sworn In As Associate Justice To Supreme Court
Hawaii Mistaken Missile Alert, Honolulu, USA - 13 Jan 2018
This phone screen capture shows a false incoming ballistic missile emergency alert sent from the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency system on Jan. 13, 2018 Caleb Jones—AP/REX/Shutterstock
hawaii

Workers at Hawaii Agency That Sent False Missile Alert Were Caught Sleeping, E-Mails Reveal

Audrey McAvoy / AP
Jun 27, 2018

HONOLULU — An employee of the Hawaii agency that mistakenly sent cellphone and broadcast alerts about an imminent missile attack earlier this year says he saw staff members watching movies or TV on the job.

The worker wrote an email to the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency's administrator saying another staffer witnessed all three people on duty asleep.The email was dated Jan. 14, the day after the alert went out. The employee's name wasn't released.

The email was included in hundreds of documents released to the media under open-records requests.

The same employee complained that managers failed to heed calls for a way to cancel missile alerts.

A different agency worker mistakenly sent the warning that a ballistic missile was heading to the islands.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2018 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
The Breakdown
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME