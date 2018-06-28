Workers at Hawaii Agency That Sent False Missile Alert Were Caught Sleeping, E-Mails Reveal
This phone screen capture shows a false incoming ballistic missile emergency alert sent from the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency system on Jan. 13, 2018
Caleb Jones—AP/REX/Shutterstock
By Audrey McAvoy / AP
8:14 PM EDT

HONOLULU — An employee of the Hawaii agency that mistakenly sent cellphone and broadcast alerts about an imminent missile attack earlier this year says he saw staff members watching movies or TV on the job.

The worker wrote an email to the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency’s administrator saying another staffer witnessed all three people on duty asleep.The email was dated Jan. 14, the day after the alert went out. The employee’s name wasn’t released.

The email was included in hundreds of documents released to the media under open-records requests.

The same employee complained that managers failed to heed calls for a way to cancel missile alerts.

A different agency worker mistakenly sent the warning that a ballistic missile was heading to the islands.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE