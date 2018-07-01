A number of new movies and TV shows will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video in July 2018.
Jaws enthusiasts should gear up as the entire movie series comes to the streaming platform, along with other favorite films like American Psycho, Gran Torino and V for Vendetta.
Toward the end of July, the sixth and final season of The Americans will hit Prime, so fans of the show can bid goodbye to everyone’s favorite 1980s Russian spies. Newer movies, like 2017’s The Glass Castle will also come to the platform.
Here’s what’s coming to Prime Video in July
July 1
21 Jump Street: Seasons 1-2
Burn Notice: Seasons 1-7
Damages: Seasons 1-5
NYPD Blue: Seasons 1-12
The Closer: Seasons 1-7
20,000 Days on Earth
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
All is Lost
American Psycho
American Psycho 2
An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power
And God Created Woman
Angel Heart
Angela’s Ashes
Assassination
Avenging Force
Barfly
Blazing Saddles
Blue Chips
Body Count
Breakfast at Tiffany’s
Cadillac Man
Christmas Trade
Cronicas
Dead Man Walking
Double Jeopardy
Dr. T. and the Women
Finding Bliss
Gran Torino
Highlander II: The Quickening
Incident at Loch Ness
Invaders from Mars
Jeepers Creepers
Killer Klowns from Outer Space
Ladybugs
Late Phases: Night of the Lone Wolf
Letters to Juliet
Maximum Overdrive
Mixed Signals
Monkey Shines: An Experiment in Fear
Ms. 45
Mulholland Drive
Murphy’s Law
Next
Number One with a Bullet
Our Nixon
P.O.W. the Escape
Patriot Games
Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure
Pretty in Pink
Rabbit Hole
Sahara
Sex Drive
Six Shooter
Snake Eyes
State of Grace
Street Smart
Stripes
Switchback
The Act of Killing
The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension
The Brothers Bloom
The Eternal
The Foot Fist Way
The Fourth War
The Graduate
The Haunting of Molly Hartley
The Invisible War
The Longest Yard
The Mechanic
The Monster Squad
The Twilight Saga
Trade
V for Vendetta
Waste Land
Witness
Woody Allen – A Documentary Parts 1 & 2
Wooly Boys
Yelling to the Sky
Zodiac
July 8
Snowden
July 9
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
July 13
Comicstaan: Season 1, Episodes 1-4
A Fly in the Champagne
Between Two Harbors
Innersection: Black
Innersection: Blue
Modern Collective
Ocean Driven
Surfing Presents: Du Ciel
Winter Out West
July 14
The Forgiven
July 16
Cook Off!
Wanderland
July 20
Max Steel
Zoe
July 24
Tumble Leaf: Season 4a
How to Talk to Girls at Parties
July 27
Eat.Race.Win: Season 1
The Glass Castle
July 28
Friends with Kids
July 29
The Americans: Season 6