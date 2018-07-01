A number of new movies and TV shows will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video in July 2018.

Jaws enthusiasts should gear up as the entire movie series comes to the streaming platform, along with other favorite films like American Psycho, Gran Torino and V for Vendetta.

Toward the end of July, the sixth and final season of The Americans will hit Prime, so fans of the show can bid goodbye to everyone’s favorite 1980s Russian spies. Newer movies, like 2017’s The Glass Castle will also come to the platform.

Here’s what’s coming to Prime Video in July

July 1

21 Jump Street: Seasons 1-2

Burn Notice: Seasons 1-7

Damages: Seasons 1-5

NYPD Blue: Seasons 1-12

The Closer: Seasons 1-7

20,000 Days on Earth

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

All is Lost

American Psycho

American Psycho 2

An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power

And God Created Woman

Angel Heart

Angela’s Ashes

Assassination

Avenging Force

Barfly

Blazing Saddles

Blue Chips

Body Count

Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Cadillac Man

Christmas Trade

Cronicas

Dead Man Walking

Double Jeopardy

Dr. T. and the Women

Finding Bliss

Gran Torino

Highlander II: The Quickening

Incident at Loch Ness

Invaders from Mars

Jeepers Creepers

Killer Klowns from Outer Space

Ladybugs

Late Phases: Night of the Lone Wolf

Letters to Juliet

Maximum Overdrive

Mixed Signals

Monkey Shines: An Experiment in Fear

Ms. 45

Mulholland Drive

Murphy’s Law

Next

Number One with a Bullet

Our Nixon

P.O.W. the Escape

Patriot Games

Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure

Pretty in Pink

Rabbit Hole

Sahara

Sex Drive

Six Shooter

Snake Eyes

State of Grace

Street Smart

Stripes

Switchback

The Act of Killing

The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension

The Brothers Bloom

The Eternal

The Foot Fist Way

The Fourth War

The Graduate

The Haunting of Molly Hartley

The Invisible War

The Longest Yard

The Mechanic

The Monster Squad

The Twilight Saga

Trade

V for Vendetta

Waste Land

Witness

Woody Allen – A Documentary Parts 1 & 2

Wooly Boys

Yelling to the Sky

Zodiac

July 8

Snowden

July 9

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

July 13

Comicstaan: Season 1, Episodes 1-4

A Fly in the Champagne

Between Two Harbors

Innersection: Black

Innersection: Blue

Modern Collective

Ocean Driven

Surfing Presents: Du Ciel

Winter Out West

July 14

The Forgiven

July 16

Cook Off!

Wanderland

July 20

Max Steel

Zoe

July 24

Tumble Leaf: Season 4a

How to Talk to Girls at Parties

July 27

Eat.Race.Win: Season 1

The Glass Castle

July 28

Friends with Kids

July 29

The Americans: Season 6