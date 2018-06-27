South Korea’s 2-0 victory over Germany in a World Cup matchup on Wednesday was a thrilling moment for South Korean fans, but proved to be equally exciting for fans of another country: Mexico.

While Germany’s defeat was heightened by the fact that they were the champions of the last World Cup, it was also significant because it enabled Mexico’s team to still advance after being defeated by Sweden on Wednesday. As a result, many Mexican fans felt gratitude and solidarity towards Korean fans and showed their excitement about their team advancing accordingly.

Some Mexican fans pledged their love to South Korea.

While others showed their affection to Korean fans they encountered in real life.

Some fans wanted to show their appreciation by supporting Korean culture.

Even the Korean consul general got into the spirit at the Korean embassy in Mexico.