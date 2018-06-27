Who Will Replace Anthony Kennedy? Here's the List of 20 Potential Trump Nominees

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he will choose a replacement for retiring Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy from two lists of potential nominees that he released during the campaign.
During the 2016 campaign, Trump took the unprecedented step of releasing a list of potential nominees to the Supreme Court, a measure designed to reassure conservatives nervous about his ideological bona fides.
He later released a second list, which he drew from when choosing Justice Neil Gorsuch.
Both lists featured potential nominees who were overwhelmingly white, male and middle-aged, typically hailing from red or battleground states in the Midwest, according to an analysis by USA Today.
Here’s a look at the 20 remaining names on those lists.
2017’s list of potential nominees
Amy Coney Barrett of Indiana, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit
Keith Blackwell of Georgia, Supreme Court of Georgia
Charles Canady of Florida, Supreme Court of Florida
Steven Colloton of Iowa, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit
Allison Eid of Colorado, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit
Britt Grant of Georgia, Supreme Court of Georgia
Raymond Gruender of Missouri, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit
Thomas Hardiman of Pennsylvania, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit
Brett Kavanaugh of Maryland, U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit
Raymond Kethledge of Michigan, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit
Joan Larsen of Michigan, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit
Mike Lee of Utah, United States Senator
Thomas Lee of Utah, Supreme Court of Utah
Edward Mansfield of Iowa, Supreme Court of Iowa
Federico Moreno of Florida, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida
Kevin Newsom of Alabama, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit
William Pryor of Alabama, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit
Margaret Ryan of Virginia, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Armed Forces
David Stras of Minnesota, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit
Diane Sykes of Wisconsin, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit
Amul Thapar of Kentucky, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit
Timothy Tymkovich of Colorado, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit
Robert Young of Michigan, Supreme Court of Michigan (Ret.)
Don Willett of Texas, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit
Patrick Wyrick of Oklahoma, Supreme Court of Oklahoma
2016’s list of potential nominees
